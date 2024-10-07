Sensex tumbles 638.45 points to settle at 81,050

Equity benchmark index Sensex settled lower for the sixth straight session on Monday due to heavy selling in bellwether stocks including HDFC Bank and Reliance Industries amid mixed trends in the global markets and outflow of foreign funds.





Falling for the sixth consecutive session, the BSE Sensex tumbled 638.45 points or 0.78 per cent to settle at 81,050.





During the day, it plummeted 962.39 points or 1.17 per cent to 80,726.06. -- PTI

