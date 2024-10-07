RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

Sensex, Nifty close lower amid massive selling

October 07, 2024  16:21
image
Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty settled lower for the sixth straight session on Monday due to heavy selling in bellwether stocks including HDFC Bank and Reliance Industries amid mixed trends in the global markets and outflow of foreign funds. 

 Falling for the sixth consecutive session, the BSE Sensex tumbled 638.45 points or 0.78 per cent to settle at 81,050. During the day, it plummeted 962.39 points or 1.17 per cent to 80,726.06. The NSE Nifty slumped 218.85 points or 0.87 per cent to end at 24,795.75. 

 From the 30 Sensex firms, Adani Ports & Special Economic Zones, NTPC, State Bank of India, PowerGrid, IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, Titan and UltraTech Cement were the major laggards. Mahindra & Mahindra, ITC, Bharti Airtel, Infosys, Bajaj Finance, Tata Consultancy Services and Tech Mahindra defied the trend.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Mumbai's 1st underground metro corridor opens
LIVE! Mumbai's 1st underground metro corridor opens

Have no objections: Farooq on taking PDP's support
Have no objections: Farooq on taking PDP's support

Ahead of counting of votes, National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Monday said his party was open to the idea of taking support of Mehbooba Mufti's People's Democratic Party to form government in the Union territory.

RG Kar horror: CBI files chargesheet, Roy sole accused
RG Kar horror: CBI files chargesheet, Roy sole accused

the CBI said Roy allegedly committed the crime on August 9 when the victim had gone to sleep in the hospital's seminar room during a break, they said.

﻿India, Maldives ink currency swap agreement
﻿India, Maldives ink currency swap agreement

Seeking to strengthen bilateral ties, India and the Maldives on Monday inked a currency swap agreement, a move that would help the archipelago nation overcome foreign exchange reserve issues.

Medicine Nobel awarded for discovery of microRNA
Medicine Nobel awarded for discovery of microRNA

The 2024 Nobel Prize in physiology or medicine has been awarded to Victor Ambros and Gary Ruvkun for their discovery of microRNA, a new class of tiny RNA molecules that play a crucial role in gene regulation.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances