Sanjoy Roy raped, murdered RG Kar doctor: CBI

October 07, 2024  16:04
NDTV: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has charged Sanjoy Roy, who used to work with Kolkata Police as a contractual staff, with the rape and murder of an on-duty woman doctor at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. 

The central agency will submit the chargesheet at a special court in Sealdah this afternoon.

The accused civic volunteer had allegedly committed the crime when the doctor had gone to rest in the hospital's seminar room during a break, said officials.

The statements of about 200 people have been recorded in the charge sheet that names Roy as the main accused, according to CBI sources. It is still under investigation if there were multiple suspects and if this was a gang rape case, they added.
