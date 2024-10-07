RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Remain in good spirits: Ratan Tata on unwell reports

October 07, 2024  13:05
image
Veteran industrialist and Tata Sons Chairman Emeritus Ratan Tata on Monday said there is no cause for concern regarding his health and he is undergoing check-ups for age-related medical conditions. 

Terming as "rumour" reports of his hospitalisation in a Mumbai hospital, in a post on social media platform X, 86-year-old Tata said, "these claims are unfounded". "I am currently undergoing medical check-ups due to my age related medical conditions," he asserted. 

 "There is no cause for concern. I remain in good spirits," he said, requesting public and media to refrain from "spreading misinformation". PTI
