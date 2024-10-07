Remain in good spirits: Ratan Tata on unwell reports





Terming as "rumour" reports of his hospitalisation in a Mumbai hospital, in a post on social media platform X, 86-year-old Tata said, "these claims are unfounded". "I am currently undergoing medical check-ups due to my age related medical conditions," he asserted.





"There is no cause for concern. I remain in good spirits," he said, requesting public and media to refrain from "spreading misinformation". PTI

