Rekha: How can I not be influenced by Amitabh Bachchan?





Even a few days before her 70th birthday, Rekha continues to entertain and enthrall her fans. We celebrate the diva in a week-long special, leading up to her landmark birthday on October 10, and begin with an interview she had given way back in 1994.





Excerpts from an interview Rekha to Dinesh Raheja, then editor of Movie magazine, "Unfortunately for me, I got no great roles (or let's say fortunately because it has taught me a lot). And no great directors so to speak of. I didn't get hit songs like Mumtaz or the other girls did."





'At one time, I felt being a mother was the ultimate experience, a woman was not complete without it. Now I feel it's not the be all and end all. Motherhood is a part of a jigsaw puzzle; life is the real big picture.'