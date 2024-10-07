Protesting WB docs say cops blocking toilets, water





Junior doctors from the West Bengal Junior Doctors Front on October 5 began an indefinite hunger strike in Kolkata over the RG Kar rape and murder case, demanding that the State government fulfil their long-pending demands.





The protest is being held at Dharmatala, where doctors are refusing to resume work until their issues are addressed. Dr Aqeeb, one of the junior doctor at the strike told ANI that the main and foremost demand is justice in the RG Kar rape and murder incident.





He said, "The role of the CBI in the RG Kar case in the sessions court is very lax. We want justice to be served in this case as soon as possible. We also want that any committees formed in medical colleges for the welfare of students should include a representative from the students' side, and that representative should be elected. This will lead to health reforms and benefit everyone. We have made every possible effort over the past few days, and now this is the last resort for us."





"No one can say that our demands are wrong," he added.





Dr Aqeeb also said that six doctors are sitting on hunger strike and it will continue for an indefinite period.





Earlier, the protesting doctors have accused the authorities of obstructing their protest. They allege that the state police are using intimidation tactics, blocking essential supplies like water and bio-toilets, and even assaulting a junior doctor on the very first day of the protest. -- ANI

