RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

Pak girl kills 13 family members by mixing poison in food

October 07, 2024  09:35
image
A girl was arrested on Sunday in Pakistan's Sindh province after 13 members of her family died due to the mixing of poison in their food as they were not ready to let her marry according to her choice, police said.
 
The deaths took place on August 19 in Haibat Khan Brohi village near Khairpur.

The girl got angry after her family did not allow her to marry the boy of her choice. She then conspired with her boyfriend to poison the family members, including her parents.

"All of the 13 members fell ill after having their food and were rushed to a hospital where all of them died. When the post-mortem was done it emerged that these people had died from poisonous food, senior police officer Inayat Shah said from Khairpur.

He said when the police conducted a thorough investigation it was found out that the daughter and her boyfriend had put poison in the wheat used to make rotis in the house.

Following this police arrested her on Sunday.

"She was angry because, despite her efforts, her family was not ready to let her marry the boy of her choice," Shah said.

"The girl confessed to mixing poison in the wheat with the help of her boyfriend," he added. -- PTI 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Girl kills 13 fly members by mixing poison in food
LIVE! Girl kills 13 fly members by mixing poison in food

Another sabotage bid? Pile of soil found on rail tracks
Another sabotage bid? Pile of soil found on rail tracks

The locals reported that road construction is underway in the area, involving the use of dumpers to transport soil at night.

Iran Missile Strike Forces Flight Reroutes
Iran Missile Strike Forces Flight Reroutes

Flights from Delhi or Bengaluru, while they may still fly over Iran, depending on the route, have alternative paths that may take them through Central Asia or northern routes.

IAF's Chennai air show turns tragic, 5 spectators die
IAF's Chennai air show turns tragic, 5 spectators die

Several persons fainted and emergency workers carried them in stretches and provided care in shelters. Over 30 people were rushed to nearby government hospitals with symptoms of dehydration.

'Markets Not In Panic Yet, But...'
'Markets Not In Panic Yet, But...'

'If you see another 1000-point correction, people may start panicking.'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances