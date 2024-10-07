Pak girl kills 13 family members by mixing poison in food

A girl was arrested on Sunday in Pakistan's Sindh province after 13 members of her family died due to the mixing of poison in their food as they were not ready to let her marry according to her choice, police said.

The deaths took place on August 19 in Haibat Khan Brohi village near Khairpur.





The girl got angry after her family did not allow her to marry the boy of her choice. She then conspired with her boyfriend to poison the family members, including her parents.





"All of the 13 members fell ill after having their food and were rushed to a hospital where all of them died. When the post-mortem was done it emerged that these people had died from poisonous food, senior police officer Inayat Shah said from Khairpur.





He said when the police conducted a thorough investigation it was found out that the daughter and her boyfriend had put poison in the wheat used to make rotis in the house.





Following this police arrested her on Sunday.





"She was angry because, despite her efforts, her family was not ready to let her marry the boy of her choice," Shah said.





"The girl confessed to mixing poison in the wheat with the help of her boyfriend," he added. -- PTI