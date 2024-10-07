RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Nobel Prize for Medicine for discovery of microRNA

October 07, 2024  15:33
The 2024 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine has been awarded to Victor Ambros and Gary Ruvkun for the discovery of microRNA and its role in post-transcriptional gene regulation. 

 The 2024 Physiology or Medicine prize focuses on the discovery of a vital regulatory mechanism used in cells to control gene activity. Genetic information flows from DNA to messenger RNA (mRNA), via a process called transcription, and then on to the cellular machinery for protein production. There, mRNAs are translated so that proteins are made according to the genetic instructions stored in DNA. 

Since the mid-20th century, several of the most fundamental scientific discoveries have explained how these processes work. In 1993, this year's Nobel Prize laureates published unexpected findings describing a new level of gene regulation, which turned out to be highly significant and conserved throughout evolution. They discovered microRNA, a new class of tiny RNA molecules that play a crucial role in gene regulation.
