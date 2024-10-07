Naxals biggest human rights violators: Amit Shah





Addressing chief ministers and top officials of the Naxal-affected states, Shah said due to the improved security situation, high voter turnout -- up to 70 per cent -- was witnessed in the Maoist-hit region in the last Lok Sabha polls. There was zero polling in the region earlier, he said.





The crucial meeting, which discussed anti-Naxal operations and development initiatives carried out in the affected areas, came days after the security forces killed 31 ultras in the forests of Chhattisgarh in one of the most successful operations against them in recent times.





"Security forces are now carrying out offensive operations instead of defensive operations earlier," Shah said. Describing Naxals as the biggest hurdle to development, he said they are the biggest human rights violators who have been depriving over eight crore people of development and basic welfare opportunities. The Naxal-affected states include Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Telangana, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. Due to the strategy of the Modi government, the Left Wing Extremism (LWE) violence has come down by 72 per cent while there was an 86 per cent decline in deaths in 2023 as compared to 2010. Naxals are fighting their last battle now, officials said.





Union ministers closely involved with providing development support to the LWE-affected states also attended the meeting, along with senior officers from the Centre, states and the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs).

