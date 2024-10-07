RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

Naxals biggest human rights violators: Amit Shah

October 07, 2024  14:08
image
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said security forces have been carrying out "offensive operations" instead of defensive against Naxals and have achieved big successes in recent times. 

 Addressing chief ministers and top officials of the Naxal-affected states, Shah said due to the improved security situation, high voter turnout -- up to 70 per cent -- was witnessed in the Maoist-hit region in the last Lok Sabha polls. There was zero polling in the region earlier, he said. 

 The crucial meeting, which discussed anti-Naxal operations and development initiatives carried out in the affected areas, came days after the security forces killed 31 ultras in the forests of Chhattisgarh in one of the most successful operations against them in recent times. 

 "Security forces are now carrying out offensive operations instead of defensive operations earlier," Shah said. Describing Naxals as the biggest hurdle to development, he said they are the biggest human rights violators who have been depriving over eight crore people of development and basic welfare opportunities. The Naxal-affected states include Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Telangana, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. Due to the strategy of the Modi government, the Left Wing Extremism (LWE) violence has come down by 72 per cent while there was an 86 per cent decline in deaths in 2023 as compared to 2010. Naxals are fighting their last battle now, officials said. 

 Union ministers closely involved with providing development support to the LWE-affected states also attended the meeting, along with senior officers from the Centre, states and the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs).
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Haryana results tomorrow: BJP, Cong think they...
LIVE! Haryana results tomorrow: BJP, Cong think they...

4 killed, several injured in coal mine blast in Bengal
4 killed, several injured in coal mine blast in Bengal

The explosion occurred when detonators were being transported for planned blasts at the Gangaramchak and Gangaramchak-Bhadulia coal mines, a WBPDCL official said.

Ex-BJP leader Harshvardhan Patil joins NCP-SP
Ex-BJP leader Harshvardhan Patil joins NCP-SP

State BJP minister Chandrakant Patil last week said Harshvardhan Patil will regret his decision to join the Pawar-led party.

Ratan Tata in hospital, says no cause for concern
Ratan Tata in hospital, says no cause for concern

Ratan Naval Tata, a prominent industrialist, philanthropist, and former Chairman of Tata Sons, has been admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai, reports Mid-Day newspaper.

Deaths not due to stampede, but...: TN min on air show
Deaths not due to stampede, but...: TN min on air show

"We don't deny the deaths, which were all related to heat conditions as the people remained under the hot sun from 11 am till 1 pm. Let me make it clear, we made arrangements anticipating 15 lakh people for the IAF's 92nd Day...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances