Nadda meets Muizzu, BJP to enhance relations with his party

October 07, 2024  23:29
image
The Bharatiya Janata Party and the People's National Congress of Maldives on Monday agreed to enhance party-to-party relations to  deepen  partnership and mutual understanding.

This came after BJP chief and Union minister J P Nadda met Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu here in Delhi.

During the meeting, both leaders agreed to enhance party-to-party relations by promoting exchanges between the Bharatiya Janata Party and the People's National Congress, aiming to deepen partnership and mutual understanding,  BJP incharge for foreign affairs department Vijay Chauthaiwale said.

During the meeting, which was part of the 'Know BJP' initiative, Nadda also  outlined the organisational structure and activities of the Bharatiya Janata Party,  he said.

At the meeting, Chauthaiwale said the two leaders acknowledged the  substantial progress  made in India-Maldives bilateral relations over the last decade.

They welcomed the introduction of Rupay Card transactions in Maldives and the release of the Comprehensive Economic and Maritime Security Vision Document. Both the leaders also discussed various ways to enhance cooperation in the health sector,  he added.

Maldivian President Muizzu is on a four-day visit to India. He arrived here on Sunday.  -- PTI

IMAGE: Union minister of health and family welfare J P Nadda meets Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu, in New Delhi on Monday. Photograph: ANI Photo
