Mumbai cops rescue abducted daughter of actor Dia Mirza's house help

The daughter of actor Dia Mirza's house help was rescued from Uttar Pradesh after she was kidnapped last month, a Mumbai police official said on Monday.





The minor girl, who was abducted from Khar in the western part of the metropolis, was rescued from Bulandshahr in the northern state, the official added.





"She had gone missing after leaving for college. Her mobile phone was unreachable. A kidnapping case was registered and our probe, which included checking call details and CCTV footage, found she was taken away by a boy," Sub Inspector Hanumanth Kumbhare of Khar police station said.





She was rescued from Bulandshahr and the accused has been charged under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act provisions, the official said.





Taking to social media platform X, actor Dia Mirza said, 'Thank You Mumbai Police for the swift action taken for the missing person complaint. We are most grateful for your empathy. Our house help, who is a part of our family, is deeply relieved and grateful.' -- PTI