Muizzu accorded ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan

October 07, 2024  10:22
image
Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu was accorded a ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Monday.

President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi received the Maldivian President and First Lady Sajidha Mohamed as they arrived at Rashtrapati Bhavan earlier today.

President Muizzu, along with First Lady Sajida Mohamed paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat in New Delhi as well. After paying tribute at the Mahatma Gandhi memorial, Muizzu also signed the visitors' book at Rajghat.

Muizzu, who is on an inaugural five-dday bilateral visit to India, is slated to hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Modi at Hyderabad House in the national capital later today.

President Muizzu along with the First Lady of Maldives arrived in India on Sunday, for his first bilateral visit to the country. -- ANI
