RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

Land-for-jobs case: Lalu Prasad, sons granted bail by Delhi court

October 07, 2024  11:11
image
A Delhi court on Monday granted bail to RJD chief and former Railway Minister Lalu Prasad and his sons Tejashwi Yadav and Tej Pratap Yadav in the land-for-jobs money laundering case. 

 Special Judge Vishal Gogne granted the relief to the accused persons on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh each, noting that they were not arrested during the investigation.

 The accused appeared before the court in pursuance to summons issued to them by the court earlier. The judge had issued the summons after taking cognisance of a supplementary charge sheet against the accused persons.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Bail for Umar Khalid? HC hearing on Nov 25
LIVE! Bail for Umar Khalid? HC hearing on Nov 25

Modi 3.0: Focus Shifts To Governance
Modi 3.0: Focus Shifts To Governance

'It would be reasonable to assume that Modi 3.0 would be more focused on projects and schemes which do not require any legislative change or which have the support of its coalition partners,' asserts A K Bhattacharya.

LISTEN: Modi pens garba song praising Goddess Durga
LISTEN: Modi pens garba song praising Goddess Durga

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday shared on X a garba song he wrote as a tribute to Goddess Durga.

Won't do anything that...: Maldives President in India
Won't do anything that...: Maldives President in India

The ties between India and the Maldives came under severe strain since Muizzu, known for his pro-China leanings, took charge of the top office in November.

Girl kills 13 family members by mixing poison in food
Girl kills 13 family members by mixing poison in food

The girl got angry after her family did not allow her to marry the boy of her choice. She then conspired with her boyfriend to poison the family members, including her parents.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances