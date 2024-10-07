Land-for-jobs case: Lalu Prasad, sons granted bail by Delhi court





Special Judge Vishal Gogne granted the relief to the accused persons on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh each, noting that they were not arrested during the investigation.





The accused appeared before the court in pursuance to summons issued to them by the court earlier. The judge had issued the summons after taking cognisance of a supplementary charge sheet against the accused persons.

A Delhi court on Monday granted bail to RJD chief and former Railway Minister Lalu Prasad and his sons Tejashwi Yadav and Tej Pratap Yadav in the land-for-jobs money laundering case.