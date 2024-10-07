RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

IMD issues yellow alert for six districts in Kerala

October 07, 2024  09:49
image
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued yellow alerts for six districts in Kerala for Monday as moderate rainfall continues across the state, officials said here. 

 As per the district rainfall forecast issued on Sunday, a yellow alert has been issued for Thiruvananthapuram, Idukki, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, and Wayanad districts for Monday.

 The weather office also forecast thunderstorms accompanied by light to moderate rainfall, ranging from 5-15 mm per hour, and gusty winds with speeds reaching 40 km/h in parts of Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, and Kottayam districts.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Now, pile of soil found on rail tracks in UP
LIVE! Now, pile of soil found on rail tracks in UP

Won't do anything that...: Maldives President in India
Won't do anything that...: Maldives President in India

The ties between India and the Maldives came under severe strain since Muizzu, known for his pro-China leanings, took charge of the top office in November.

Another sabotage bid? Pile of soil found on rail tracks
Another sabotage bid? Pile of soil found on rail tracks

The locals reported that road construction is underway in the area, involving the use of dumpers to transport soil at night.

IAF's Chennai air show turns tragic, 5 spectators die
IAF's Chennai air show turns tragic, 5 spectators die

Several persons fainted and emergency workers carried them in stretches and provided care in shelters. Over 30 people were rushed to nearby government hospitals with symptoms of dehydration.

'Markets Not In Panic Yet, But...'
'Markets Not In Panic Yet, But...'

'If you see another 1000-point correction, people may start panicking.'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances