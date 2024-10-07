IMD issues yellow alert for six districts in Kerala





As per the district rainfall forecast issued on Sunday, a yellow alert has been issued for Thiruvananthapuram, Idukki, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, and Wayanad districts for Monday.





The weather office also forecast thunderstorms accompanied by light to moderate rainfall, ranging from 5-15 mm per hour, and gusty winds with speeds reaching 40 km/h in parts of Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, and Kottayam districts.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued yellow alerts for six districts in Kerala for Monday as moderate rainfall continues across the state, officials said here.