If Cong Haryana will Hooda be CM? He says...

October 07, 2024  14:27
image
A day before the Haryana assembly poll results, senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Monday reiterated that he is "neither tired nor retired" and said the final decision of the high command on the chief ministerial pick will be acceptable to all. 

 Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, the former chief minister Hooda talked about the good governance provided under his leadership between 2005-2014 and alleged that law and order had once again "collapsed" under the BJP rule, as was the case before he took over as chief minister in 2005. 

"The vote share of Congress increased in all the 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana. In all the 90 Vidhan Sabha seats also, the vote share of Congress had increased. The people have indicated this very clearly," he said.

Discussing the oft-speculated question of who would be the party's chief ministerial pick, Hooda said, "The opinion of MLAs will be sought, and then the high command (of the party) will make the final decision. The decision taken will be acceptable to all...The Congress has performed well in all the seats." 

Asked what would be the first cabinet decision if his party comes to power, the Leader of Opposition in the outgoing assembly said, "When the Congress forms its government, ask the CM this question."

Repeatedly asked about his chief ministerial ambitions, the 77-year-old said, "I again say it, neither am I tired nor retired." 

Besides Hooda, his son Deepender Singh Hooda, Kumari Selja and Randeep Surjewala are also being seen as chief ministerial aspirants. He also claimed that he had been proven right that the contest is between the Congress and the BJP in Haryana and people will not vote for "vote cutters". 

 The campaigning for the state polls ended on October 3 and the votes were cast on October 5. The results will be announced on October 8. PTI
