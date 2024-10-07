RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


H'yana exit polls: 'BJP double-engine not on track'

October 07, 2024  12:28
image
After several exit polls projected a possible comeback for Congress in Haryana after a decade, party leader and MP Gaurav Gogoi on Monday took a dig at the BJP saying that their double-engine government was never on track, they always worked against people and with big industrialists.

Expressing his views on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's influence in Vidhan Sabha elections, Gogoi said that PM Modi is no longer a factor in these elections and added that due to PM Modi's economic policies, issues of unemployment and inflation have increased everywhere."

"First of all, PM Modi is not a factor in Vidhan Sabha elections anymore. Once upon a time, PM Modi used to campaign even for Delhi MCD elections. But today, he has become a liability. Due to his economic policies, the issues of unemployment and inflation have increased everywhere. That is why, this is not the evidence of just one Vidhan Sabha election or just of north India, PM Modi is not a factor anymore in any Vidhan Sabha across India," the Congress leader said.

He also exuded confidence that the Congress will not just win in Haryana but also in the upcoming elections.

"Their double-engine government was never on track, they always worked against people and with big industrialists. That is why, not just in Haryana, but you will see Congress' flag flying high in upcoming elections as well," Gogoi said.

This comes after the exit polls predicted a clean sweep for the Congress party in Haryana, with some polls predicting the party winning more than 50 of the 90 seats in the assembly.
