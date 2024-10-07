Haryana polls: Three tier security cordon for EVMs





The results for the 2024 elections in Haryana will be announced on Tuesday.





The Deputy Commissioner stated that the EVMs have been stored in four strong rooms within Kurukshetra University, which are under constant surveillance.





"As per the norms laid down by the Election Commission, a three-tier security cordon is in place for the EVMs. The Central Paramilitary Forces (CPF), Haryana Armed Police, local police, and the Duty Magistrate have all been appointed. There are four strong rooms inside Kurukshetra University. Only the candidates, their counting agents, and election agents are allowed inside the counting area. No mobile phones, pens, or paper are permitted... Adequate police forces have been deployed around the counting centre and the strong rooms," said Kurukshetra Deputy Commissioner Rajesh Jogpal.





The single-phase polling for 90 Assembly constituencies in Haryana concluded peacefully on Saturday across more than 20,000 polling stations, recording a final voter turnout of 65.65 per cent.





Exit polls predict a clean sweep for the Congress in Haryana, with some suggesting the party may win more than 50 of the 90 seats in the assembly.





The TV-Today C-Voter projection indicated that the Congress may secure 50-58 seats in the state, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is expected to win 20-28 seats. Other parties may win between 10-16 seats.





The majority required to form a government in the 90-member assembly is 46.

