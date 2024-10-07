RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

Haryana polls: Three tier security cordon for EVMs

October 07, 2024  16:42
image
Emphasising the security measures implemented by the Election Commission, Kurukshetra Deputy Commissioner Rajesh Jogpal on Monday informed that a robust three-tier security cordon has been established to safeguard Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

The results for the 2024 elections in Haryana will be announced on Tuesday.

The Deputy Commissioner stated that the EVMs have been stored in four strong rooms within Kurukshetra University, which are under constant surveillance.

"As per the norms laid down by the Election Commission, a three-tier security cordon is in place for the EVMs. The Central Paramilitary Forces (CPF), Haryana Armed Police, local police, and the Duty Magistrate have all been appointed. There are four strong rooms inside Kurukshetra University. Only the candidates, their counting agents, and election agents are allowed inside the counting area. No mobile phones, pens, or paper are permitted... Adequate police forces have been deployed around the counting centre and the strong rooms," said Kurukshetra Deputy Commissioner Rajesh Jogpal.

The single-phase polling for 90 Assembly constituencies in Haryana concluded peacefully on Saturday across more than 20,000 polling stations, recording a final voter turnout of 65.65 per cent.

Exit polls predict a clean sweep for the Congress in Haryana, with some suggesting the party may win more than 50 of the 90 seats in the assembly.

The TV-Today C-Voter projection indicated that the Congress may secure 50-58 seats in the state, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is expected to win 20-28 seats. Other parties may win between 10-16 seats.

The majority required to form a government in the 90-member assembly is 46.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Mumbai's 1st underground metro corridor opens
LIVE! Mumbai's 1st underground metro corridor opens

Have no objections: Farooq on taking PDP's support
Have no objections: Farooq on taking PDP's support

Ahead of counting of votes, National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Monday said his party was open to the idea of taking support of Mehbooba Mufti's People's Democratic Party to form government in the Union territory.

RG Kar horror: CBI files chargesheet, Roy sole accused
RG Kar horror: CBI files chargesheet, Roy sole accused

the CBI said Roy allegedly committed the crime on August 9 when the victim had gone to sleep in the hospital's seminar room during a break, they said.

﻿India, Maldives ink currency swap agreement
﻿India, Maldives ink currency swap agreement

Seeking to strengthen bilateral ties, India and the Maldives on Monday inked a currency swap agreement, a move that would help the archipelago nation overcome foreign exchange reserve issues.

Medicine Nobel awarded for discovery of microRNA
Medicine Nobel awarded for discovery of microRNA

The 2024 Nobel Prize in physiology or medicine has been awarded to Victor Ambros and Gary Ruvkun for their discovery of microRNA, a new class of tiny RNA molecules that play a crucial role in gene regulation.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances