The precious metal had settled at Rs 78,450 per 10 grams in the previous close on Friday. However, silver declined Rs 200 to Rs 94,000 per kg from Rs 94,200 per kg on Friday, according to the All India Sarafa Association.

Gold prices appreciated by Rs 250 to hit a fresh all-time high of Rs 78,700 per 10 grams on Monday on account of consistent buying support from jewellers and firm trends in the overseas markets.