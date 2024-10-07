RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Fighting neighbours unite, attack police in Bareilly

October 07, 2024  20:48
Representational image
Three police personnel suffered injuries when they intervened in a fight between two neighbouring families, which together attacked the police and also unleashed a pet dog on them, officials here said Monday.

Five people from the families have been arrested while two others are at large and searches are underway for them, the police said after lodging an FIR in the case, they said.

Superintendent of Police (Rural North) Mukesh Chandra Mishra said the police had reached Haldi Khurd village after receiving a complaint from two parties who were fighting among themselves.

"Rashid Ali was getting the wall of his house built in the village, in Mirganj tehsil of Bareilly, on Sunday afternoon. The neighbouring Puttan family opposed this. A fight broke out between the two parties over this," Mishra said.

"When the police arrived, they were chased away with sticks. An accused, Shahin, unleashed her pet dog due to which Inspector Ritu Rathi, constable Meenu Saini and Meenu Sandhu were injured. The police personnel alerted the officers. Then more police arrived from the Mirganj police station and handled the matter," Mishra said.

The officer said an FIR has been filed under serious sections 191 (rioting), 190 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 109 (attempt), among others, of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for attacking the police, obstructing government work.

He said five of the accused, including women, have been arrested and sent to jail by the local court while searches are underway for two who are at large.
