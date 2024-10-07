RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


FADA urges OEMs to take corrective action as PV inventory rockets to record high

October 07, 2024  15:55
Automobile retail sales in India declined 9 per cent year-on-year in September amid a massive buildup of passenger vehicle inventory due to sluggish demand, dealer's body FADA said on Monday, urging original equipment manufacturers to take corrective steps. The overall registrations declined to 17,23,330 units last month from 18,99,192 units in September 2023, as most of the categories including passenger vehicles and two-wheelers witnessed a year-on-year (Y-O-Y) drop.
