RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

Delhi CM Atishi to move into Kejriwal's former house

October 07, 2024  15:03
image
Delhi Chief Minister Atishi will shift to the 6, Flagstaff Road bungalow on Monday, days after her predecessor Arvind Kejriwal vacated it and moved to a new address in Lutyens' Delhi, officials said. 

 The shifting of the chief minister's personal effects and other belongings is underway, they said. Atishi was earlier allotted the AB-17 bungalow on Mathura Road after she was appointed a minister in the Kejriwal government last year. 

 Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Kejriwal, who resigned as chief minister in September, vacated the Flagstaff Road bungalow in Civil Lines last Friday.

His new address is 5, Ferozeshah Road near Mandi House, which has been allotted to AAP Rajya Sabha MP from Punjab Ashok Mittal. Atishi used to stay in south Delhi's Kalkaji with her parents while former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia was occupying the AB-17 bungalow. 

 Last week, Sisodia vacated the house and moved to Rajya Sabha MP Harbhajan Singh's official residence on RP Road, officials added. PTI 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Delhi CM Atishi to move into Kejriwal's former house
LIVE! Delhi CM Atishi to move into Kejriwal's former house

Hamas fires rockets from Gaza at Israel on Oct 7 anniv
Hamas fires rockets from Gaza at Israel on Oct 7 anniv

The military said it launched a wave of artillery and airstrikes overnight and into Monday to thwart what it said was an imminent attack.

4 killed, several injured in coal mine blast in Bengal
4 killed, several injured in coal mine blast in Bengal

The explosion occurred when detonators were being transported for planned blasts at the Gangaramchak and Gangaramchak-Bhadulia coal mines, a WBPDCL official said.

Ex-BJP leader Harshvardhan Patil joins NCP-SP
Ex-BJP leader Harshvardhan Patil joins NCP-SP

State BJP minister Chandrakant Patil last week said Harshvardhan Patil will regret his decision to join the Pawar-led party.

Deaths not due to stampede, but...: TN min on air show
Deaths not due to stampede, but...: TN min on air show

"We don't deny the deaths, which were all related to heat conditions as the people remained under the hot sun from 11 am till 1 pm. Let me make it clear, we made arrangements anticipating 15 lakh people for the IAF's 92nd Day...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances