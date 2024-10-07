RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Deaths due to extreme heat: TN min on air show

October 07, 2024  11:24
image
Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Monday confirmed that five people had lost their lives due to the after effects of excessive heat duringe the Air Force Air show at the Marina Beach in Chennai on Sunday.

"Five people died, all 5 deaths were due to high temperature. A total of 102 people were affected by the soaring heat, with 93 initially requiring hospitalization. 5 people were brought in dead, 2 at Omandurar General Hospital, 2 at Royapet General Hosital, and 1 at Rajiv Gandhi Hospital," Ma Subramanian said.

"Fortunately, the situation has improved, with only 7 remaining inpatients as of now. Four at Omandurar Hospital, 2 at Rajiv Gandhi Hospital, and 1 at Royapet Hospital," the minister added.

The Health Minister also noted that precautionary measures had been communicated in advance of the event."IAF already informed about precautions which has to be taken while coming for show with umbrella and water bottle."

Earlier in a post on X Ma Subramanian had claimed that the state government had made all arrangements as per the IAF's demand."Full administrative cooperation of the Government of Tamil Nadu was extended to successfully conduct the Indian Air Force Air Adventure Program at Chennai. 

In order to properly plan and conduct the event, a coordination meeting was held under the chairmanship of the Chief Secretary with Indian Air Force officers and Tamil Nadu government
