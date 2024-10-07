RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

AAP worker shot dead in Punjab

October 07, 2024  23:02
image
An Aam Aadmi Party worker was shot dead allegedly by three unidentified persons here on Monday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Rajvinder Singh, a resident of Talwandi Mour Singh village, they added.

Three unidentified people, who were on a motorcycle, intercepted Singh's car near Takkarpur village and allegedly fired at him and fled, police said.

Singh was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to bullet injuries, they added.

Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party expressed grief over the death of the party worker in Tarn Taran.

AAP leader and MP Malvinder Singh Kang said the party and the state government stand with Rajvinder's family.

The government will provide every possible assistance to bring justice to the victim's family and will take strict action against the guilty, he said.  -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Soccer Legend Johan Neeskens Passes Away
LIVE! Soccer Legend Johan Neeskens Passes Away

Row erupts over J-K LG's power to nominate 5 MLAs
Row erupts over J-K LG's power to nominate 5 MLAs

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha's power to nominate five members to the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly was at the centre of a political and legal debate on the eve of vote count, with the Congress and regional parties the National Conference...

Items stolen from bungalow vacated by Tejashwi: NDA
Items stolen from bungalow vacated by Tejashwi: NDA

The ruling National Democratic Alliance in Bihar on Monday sparred with the opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal over items allegedly stolen from a government bungalow recently vacated by Tejashwi Yadav, to whom it was allotted while he was...

144 aspirants paid to get NEET-UG paper: CBI
144 aspirants paid to get NEET-UG paper: CBI

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has identified 144 candidates who had allegedly paid to get National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) leaked and solved papers hours before they were to take the examination...

Muslim woman's handshake violates Sharia? HC says...
Muslim woman's handshake violates Sharia? HC says...

The Kerala high court has observed that no religious belief stands above the Constitution.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances