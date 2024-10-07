RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

2 workers from China killed in blast outside Karachi airport

October 07, 2024  09:13
image
A massive blast outside Karachi Airport in Pakistan on Sunday killed two workers from China and injured at least eight, officials from both countries said. 

Police and the provincial government said a tanker exploded outside the airport, which is Pakistan's biggest. 

A Chinese embassy statement said that a convoy carrying Chinese staff of the Port Qasim Electric Power Company (Private) Limited had been attacked around 11 pm, killing two Chinese and injuring one other. 

It said there were Pakistani casualties as well. 

The provincial home minister, Zia Ul Hassan, told local TV station Geo that the explosion was an attack targeting foreigners. 

Thousands of Chinese workers are in Pakistan, most of them involved in Beijing's multibillion-dollar Belt and Road Initiative that connects south and central Asia with the Chinese capital. 

Videos showed flames engulfing cars and a thick column of smoke rising from the scene. There was a heavy military deployment at the site, which was cordoned off. 

The Chinese statement called the explosion a "terrorist attack" and said that China is working with Pakistan to handle the aftermath. It called for a thorough investigation to punish the perpetrators and reminded Chinese citizens in the country to take safety precautions. 

"The Chinese embassy and consulates general in Pakistan strongly condemn this terrorist attack (and) express deep condolences to the innocent victims of both countries," the statement said. 

Deputy Inspector General East Azfar Mahesar told media that it seemed like it was an oil tanker explosion. 

"We are determining the nature and reasons for the blast. It takes time." 

Police officers were among the injured, he added. The home minister and inspector general also visited the blast site, but they did not talk to the media. 

Rahat Hussain, who works in the civil aviation department, said the blast was so big that it shook the airport's buildings.

-- Adit Jawad in Karachi/PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Girl kills 13 fly members by mixing poison in food
LIVE! Girl kills 13 fly members by mixing poison in food

Another sabotage bid? Pile of soil found on rail tracks
Another sabotage bid? Pile of soil found on rail tracks

The locals reported that road construction is underway in the area, involving the use of dumpers to transport soil at night.

Iran Missile Strike Forces Flight Reroutes
Iran Missile Strike Forces Flight Reroutes

Flights from Delhi or Bengaluru, while they may still fly over Iran, depending on the route, have alternative paths that may take them through Central Asia or northern routes.

IAF's Chennai air show turns tragic, 5 spectators die
IAF's Chennai air show turns tragic, 5 spectators die

Several persons fainted and emergency workers carried them in stretches and provided care in shelters. Over 30 people were rushed to nearby government hospitals with symptoms of dehydration.

'Markets Not In Panic Yet, But...'
'Markets Not In Panic Yet, But...'

'If you see another 1000-point correction, people may start panicking.'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances