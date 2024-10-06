RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


JD-S leader's bizman brother goes missing in Ktaka, damaged BMW found

October 06, 2024  11:16
The Mangaluru police launched a search operation after a businessman was reported missing early Sunday morning, officials said.  

The missing businessman, identified as Mumthaz Ali, is the brother of Janata Dal-Secular MLC BM Farooq and former Congress MLA Mohiuddin Bava.  

According to officials, Ali left his house in his car around 3 am on Sunday and later stopped near the Kulur Bridge at around 5 am. 

His vehicle was found abandoned near the Kulur bridge, leading to suspicions that he may have jumped from the bridge.  

Mangaluru commissioner of police, Anupam Agarwal, who reached the spot after receiving the information, said that there were signs of damage on the vehicle. 

The State Disaster Response Force and the Coast Guard have been called in to search the river to determine whether Ali had jumped from the bridge. -- ANI
