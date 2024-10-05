RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


UP family killed: Main accused held, rift in affair led to shooting

October 05, 2024  09:02
The police on Friday arrested the main accused in the fatal shooting of a Dalit school teacher, his wife and two minor daughters here, with officials saying that the incident was a fallout of an illicit relationship gone sour. 

"The main accused Chandan Verma was arrested near a toll plaza in Noida. He was on his way to Delhi," said superintendent of police Anoop Kumar Singh. 

He also said the accused had tried to end his life by shooting himself after killing the family but the gun misfired. According to the officer, the accused has confessed to the killings and said that he had an affair with the teacher's wife for 18 months which went sour later, leading to him shooting the family. 

Singh said Verma had fired 10 shots from a pistol. 

When asked about a social media post by Verma foretelling the death of five people, the SP said, "He intended to shoot himself after killing the family of four. He was the fifth person but his suicide attempt failed."

Sunil Kumar, 35, a government school teacher, his 32-year-old wife Poonam, and the couple's two daughters, Drishti and Suni, were shot dead in the Ahorwa Bhawani area of Amethi on Thursday. -- PTI
