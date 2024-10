Uttarakhand native Sepoy Manish Bisht was on sentry duty at a post in Behrote in Balakote sector when he took the extreme step, the officials said.





They said police have started inquest proceedings to ascertain the cause behind his taking such a step. -- PTI

An army personnel allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service rifle in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Saturday, officials said.