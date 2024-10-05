RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Republic-Matrize exit poll gives clear majority to Cong

October 05, 2024  19:01
Republic-Matrize's exit poll gave 55-62 seats to the Congress and 18-24 seatsto the BJP in Haryana.

Haryana (90 seats)

INC 55-62
BJP 18-24
JJP 0-3
INLD 3-6
Others 2-5

