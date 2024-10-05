Polling begins for 90 assembly seats in Haryana





The fate of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, Congress leaders Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Vinesh Phogat, besides the JJP's Dushyant Chautala and 1,027 other candidates, will be decided in the polls in which more than two crore people are eligible to vote.





The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party is eyeing a hat-trick of assembly election wins in the state, while the Congress is hoping to return to power after 10 years.





The counting of votes will be taken up on October 8.





The voting is being held from 7 am 6 pm.





Haryana's chief electoral officer Pankaj Agarwal had earlier said 2,03,54,350 voters, including 8,821 centurions, are eligible to exercise their franchise.





A total of 1,031 candidates are contesting the election, including 101 women and 464 Independent nominees.





A total of 20,632 polling booths have been set up, Agarwal had said. -- PTI

Polling for all the 90 assembly seats in Haryana began on Saturday morning amid tight security arrangements, officials said.