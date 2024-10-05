Police, Assam Rifles seize arms, explosives in Manipur's Churachandpur





The joint team on Friday seized one tear gas gun, one country-made 9 mm pistol with magazine, five 12 bore single barrel guns, live ammunition, 13 improvised mortar shells and five improvised heavy mortars, it said.





The police along with members of the Kuilong village authority in Tamenglong district destroyed five acres of suspected nursery poppy plants last week.





The plants were cultivated by unknown persons, it said. -- PTI

A joint team of Manipur Police and Assam Rifles seized arms and explosives during a search operation at Khengmol hill in Churachandpur district, an official statement said on Saturday.