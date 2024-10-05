RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


People's Pulse predicts Cong win Haryana; Cong-NC in JK

October 05, 2024  18:46
image
The exit poll of People's Pulse has predicted a clear win for the Congress in the Haryana assembly polls.

The Hyderabad-based agency forecasted a big victory for Congress-National Conference alliance in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to the exit poll, in Haryana, the Congress would win 55 seats while the BJP will get 26 seats.  

In Jammu and Kashmir, the Congress-NC combine will get 
 

Haryana (90 seats)

INC 55
BJP 26
JJP 0-1
INLD 2-3
Others 3-5

Jammu and Kashmir (90 seats)

INC 13-15
JKNC 33-35
BJP 23-27
PDP 7-11
Other 4-5
