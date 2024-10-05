People's Pulse predicts Cong win Haryana; Cong-NC in JK

The exit poll of People's Pulse has predicted a clear win for the Congress in the Haryana assembly polls.





The Hyderabad-based agency forecasted a big victory for Congress-National Conference alliance in Jammu and Kashmir.





According to the exit poll, in Haryana, the Congress would win 55 seats while the BJP will get 26 seats.





In Jammu and Kashmir, the Congress-NC combine will get





Haryana (90 seats)





INC 55

BJP 26

JJP 0-1

INLD 2-3

Others 3-5





Jammu and Kashmir (90 seats)





INC 13-15

JKNC 33-35

BJP 23-27

PDP 7-11

Other 4-5