Parl panel calls Sebi chief on Oct 24 amid Adani row





Top officials of the ministry of finance, (department of economic affairs) and ministry of communications have also been asked to appear before the key parliamentary panel, with sources saying representatives of the Securities and Exchange Board of India chairperson Badhabi Puri Buch and Telecom Regulatory Authority of India chairperson Anil Kumar Lahoti are likely to appear before the panel.





Sources said the unstated convention in parliamentary practice is that chiefs of institutions have to attend parliamentary panel briefings whenever summoned.





The meeting of the key parliamentary panel comes amid a major row over allegations made by US research body Hindenburg against SEBI chairperson Madhabi Puri Much and her husband Dhaval Buch over her alleged links with the Adani Group. -- PTI

The Public Accounts Committee of Parliament has decided to review the functioning of top regulatory authorities in the country and has called heads of SEBI and TRAI for deposition on October 24.