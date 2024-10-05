RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Northern army commander reviews preparedness of troops along LoC in Jammu

October 05, 2024  08:17
Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General MV Suchindra Kumar(R)/ANI Photo
Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General MV Suchindra Kumar(R)/ANI Photo
Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General MV Suchindra Kumar on Friday visited troops along the Line of Control in South of Pir Panjal region and exhorted them to maintain a high standard of operational prowess. 

The commander also commended the troops for their professionalism in challenging conditions, the Army said. "Lt Gen M V Suchindra Kumar, Army Commander Northern Command, accompanied by general officer commanding White Knight Corps, visited forward areas along the Line of Control under White Knight Corps to review operational preparedness," the Northern Command said on X late tonight. 

The Army commander also lauded the troops for their unwavering dedication and exhorted them to maintain high standards of professionalism and operational prowess, it said. 

The White Knight Corps is a unit of the Indian Army that looks after the operational control of the area south of Jammu and Kashmir's Pir Panjal. -- PTI
