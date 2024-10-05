New J-K govt will be 'toothless tiger': Iltija Mufti

People's Democratic Party leader Iltija Mufti on Saturday said the incoming government in Jammu and Kashmir will be a "toothless tiger", while its chief minister will be a "rubber stamp" and "glorified mayor" of a "municipality".

J&K is all set to get a new government after the results of the assembly elections held after a gap of 10 years are announced on October 8.

"With the LG 'nominating' five MLAs and the chief secretary changing transaction of business rules, it's clear that the incoming government will be a toothless tiger.

"How much more will the Government of India strip J&K of any semblance of authority and autonomy? Rubber stamp CM = Glorified mayor of a municipality (sic)," Iltija said in a post on X.

Daughter of People's Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti, Iltija contested the assembly polls from Bijbehara in Anantnag district.

The J&K Reorganisation Act, 2019, specifies that the Lieutenant Governor of the "successor Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir may nominate two members to the Legislative Assembly" to give representation to women "if in his opinion, women are not adequately represented in the Legislative Assembly."

However, in an amendment to the Act in July 2023, an addition was made to allow for the nomination of three more members to the assembly -- two from the Kashmiri migrant community, including a woman, and one from the 'displaced persons from Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir'. -- PTI