RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

New J-K govt will be 'toothless tiger': Iltija Mufti

October 05, 2024  15:32
image
People's Democratic Party leader Iltija Mufti on Saturday said the incoming government in Jammu and Kashmir will be a "toothless tiger", while its chief minister will be a "rubber stamp" and "glorified mayor" of a "municipality".
   
J&K is all set to get a new government after the results of the assembly elections held after a gap of 10 years are announced on October 8.
 
"With the LG 'nominating' five MLAs and the chief secretary changing transaction of business rules, it's clear that the incoming government will be a toothless tiger.
 
"How much more will the Government of India strip J&K of any semblance of authority and autonomy? Rubber stamp CM = Glorified mayor of a municipality (sic)," Iltija said in a post on X.
 
Daughter of People's Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti, Iltija contested the assembly polls from Bijbehara in Anantnag district.
 
The J&K Reorganisation Act, 2019, specifies that the Lieutenant Governor of the "successor Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir may nominate two members to the Legislative Assembly" to give representation to women "if in his opinion, women are not adequately represented in the Legislative Assembly."
 
However, in an amendment to the Act in July 2023, an addition was made to allow for the nomination of three more members to the assembly -- two from the Kashmiri migrant community, including a woman, and one from the 'displaced persons from Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir'. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! IndiGo faces outage, may lead to slower check-ins
LIVE! IndiGo faces outage, may lead to slower check-ins

Maha: 21 cops hurt in clash over Hindu seer's remarks
Maha: 21 cops hurt in clash over Hindu seer's remarks

A case against 1,200 persons has been filed in this connection and the police have identified 26 of them, an official said.

How security forces gunned down 31 Naxalities
How security forces gunned down 31 Naxalities

A cache of weapons, including an AK-47 rifle, one SLR (self-loading rifle), one INSAS rifle, one LMG rifle and one .303 rifle were also recovered from the encounter spot.

Violent protest erupts after girl's body found in WB
Violent protest erupts after girl's body found in WB

Villagers alleged that the minor, who was missing since Friday evening, was raped and murdered, and the police did not act on their complaint immediately.

No use of bowing before Shivaji...: Rahul's dig at BJP
No use of bowing before Shivaji...: Rahul's dig at BJP

Gandhi slammed the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party over the collapse of the statue of the warrior king at Rajkot fort in Sindhudurg district, and said the party's ideology is not right.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances