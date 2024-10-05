RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

Muslim youth beaten for 'trying to enter' Navratri event in UP

October 05, 2024  16:47
Representative image
Representative image
A Muslim youth was allegedly beaten up by members of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur at a Navratri-related event, police said on Saturday.
   
The incident happened on Friday at Lajpat Bhavan in Swaroop Nagar when private guards and volunteer staff were checking the visitors' identities to prevent any non-Hindus from entering the venue, they said.
 
Purported videos of the incident shared on social media showed a man being beaten up while being questioned about his religion.
 
Motijheel police outpost in-charge, Ravi Kumar, has lodged an FIR against unknown men for assaulting unidentified youngsters at the event, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Dinesh Tirpathi said on Saturday.
 
Instructions have been issued to identify those were beaten up and call them to record their statements, the DCP said.
 
In a statement, Yuvraj Dwivedi, VHP's district secretary (Kanpur North), claimed to have carried out checks at 'garba' and 'dandia' venues during the ongoing Navratri festival in the city to prevent people from other religions from participating in the celebrations. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Muslim beaten for 'trying to enter' Navratri event
LIVE! Muslim beaten for 'trying to enter' Navratri event

IndiGo faces outage; bookings, check-ins affected
IndiGo faces outage; bookings, check-ins affected

Domestic carrier IndiGo on Saturday said it is facing a temporary system slowdown across its network, affecting its website and bookings.

Maha: 21 cops hurt in clash over Hindu seer's remarks
Maha: 21 cops hurt in clash over Hindu seer's remarks

A case against 1,200 persons has been filed in this connection and the police have identified 26 of them, an official said.

How security forces gunned down 31 Naxalities
How security forces gunned down 31 Naxalities

A cache of weapons, including an AK-47 rifle, one SLR (self-loading rifle), one INSAS rifle, one LMG rifle and one .303 rifle were also recovered from the encounter spot.

Violent protest erupts after girl's body found in WB
Violent protest erupts after girl's body found in WB

Villagers alleged that the minor, who was missing since Friday evening, was raped and murdered, and the police did not act on their complaint immediately.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances