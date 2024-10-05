RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Modi urges for record voting in Haryana

October 05, 2024  09:34
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday requested the voters of Haryana to cast their ballots in record numbers for the polls to the 90-member state assembly. 

"I appeal to all voters to be a part of this sacred festival of democracy and create a new voting record," Modi said in a post on X, wishing young voters who are using their franchise for the first time. 

The electoral fate of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Vinesh Phogat of the Congress, besides the JJP's Dushyant Chautala and 1,027 other candidates will be decided in the polls on Saturday. 

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party is eyeing a hat-trick of assembly poll wins in the state, while the Congress is hoping to return to power after 10 years. 

The counting of votes will be taken up on October 8. -- PTI
