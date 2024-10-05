RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Man being treated for anxiety jumps from Delhi hospital terrace, dies

October 05, 2024  12:55
Representative image
A 63-year-old patient died after allegedly falling from the terrace of a private hospital in Delhi's Dwarka, police said on Saturday.
 
The victim, a retired Delhi High Court employee, was being treated for anxiety and stress at the hospital in Mohan Garden area, they said. 

The incident, suspected to be a case of suicide, occurred around 8 pm on Friday when the man climbed onto the hospital's terrace on the fourth floor and jumped off, a police officer said.

He was taken to the emergency room, where he was declared dead, the officer said, adding that no suicide note was recovered.

The CCTV footage is being reviewed and an inquest proceeding is underway, the police said. -- PTI 
