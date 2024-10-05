RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Man accused of gunning down Amethi family shot in leg by police

October 05, 2024  10:11
The police shot a man accused of gunning down an entire Dalit family in Amethi in his leg early Saturday while they were recovering the pistol used in the killing at his instance. 

According to the police, the incident happened when sub-inspector Madan Kumar Singh of Shivratanganj Police Station was taking possession of the pistol found near a canal track. 

Just when Singh was inspecting the pistol and its magazine, Chandan Verma, the accused, snatched Singh's gun from his holster and fired at him intending to kill him, the police in a statement said. 

In defence, inspector Sachchidanand Rai fired a gunshot which hit Verma in his right leg, they said. 

Verma was arrested near a toll plaza in Noida Friday night while fleeing to Delhi. Sunil Kumar, 35, a government school teacher, his 32-year-old wife Poonam, and the couple's two daughters, Drishti and Suni, aged six and one, were shot dead in the Ahorwa Bhawani area of Amethi. 

Poonam had once accused Verma of harassing her and also filed a police complaint against him. -- PTI
