RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

Let's wait and see: Udhayanidhi retorts to Pawan Kalyan's verbal attack

October 05, 2024  01:15
Andhra Pradesh deputy CM Pawan Kalyan/File image
Andhra Pradesh deputy CM Pawan Kalyan/File image
Tamil Nadu deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Friday retorted with a cryptic comment "Let's wait and see" in response to his Andhra Pradesh counterpart Pawan Kalyan's remark on those opposing 'Sanatana Dharma' getting wiped out. 

Udhayanidhi, whose remark last year calling for "eradication" of 'Sanatana Dharma', triggered a political row, responded with "Ok, let's wait and see" when reporters sought his reaction to Kalyan's warning. 

The Janasena party chief on Thursday said that "you cannot wipe out Sanatana Dharma. If anyone tries to wipe out Sanatana Dharma, let me tell you from the feet of Lord Balaji, you will be wiped out." 

While addressing a gathering on "Varahi Declaration" over the Tirupati laddu controversy in Tirupati, Kalyan said, "Don't say that Sanatana Dharma is like a virus, and it will destroy... Whoever said this let me tell you sir. You cannot wipe out Sanatana Dharma. If anyone tries to wipe out Santana Dharma, let me tell you, from the feet of Lord Balaji, you will be wiped out." -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Maha mob attacks couple, clashes with police
LIVE! Maha mob attacks couple, clashes with police

Jaishankar, not Modi, to attend SCO summit in Pakistan
Jaishankar, not Modi, to attend SCO summit in Pakistan

The last Indian external affairs minister to visit Pakistan was Sushma Swaraj. She had travelled to Islamabad in December 2015 to attend a conference on Afghanistan.

Woman gang-raped near Pune, male friend assaulted
Woman gang-raped near Pune, male friend assaulted

A 21-year-old woman was allegedly raped by three persons on the outskirts of Pune, while her male was assaulted, police said on Friday.

T20 WC: Devine, NZ bowlers outclass India in opener
T20 WC: Devine, NZ bowlers outclass India in opener

Skipper Sophie Devine was complemented well by her bowlers as a dominant New Zealand handed India a 58-run defeat in the Women's T20 World Cup in Dubai on Friday

We will restore them if...: SC warns Guj on demolitions
We will restore them if...: SC warns Guj on demolitions

The Supreme Court on Friday said if it finds that authorities in Gujarat acted in contempt of its order on demolition of properties, it will ask them to restore the structures.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances