Just time pass: Omar Abdullah on exit poll predictions

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Saturday dismissed the exit poll results for the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections and said only the numbers coming out at the end of counting on October 8 will matter.

"I'm amazed channels are bothering with exit polls especially after the fiasco of the recent general elections. I'm ignoring all the noise on channels, social media, WhatsApp Etc because the only numbers that matter will be revealed on the 8th of Oct. The rest is just time pass," Abdullah posted on X.

Most exit polls have shown the National Conference emerging as the single largest party followed by the BJP.

The NC-Congress alliance is shown to just cross the halfway mark in the 90-member house.

The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections were held in three phases on September 18, September 25 and October 1. The counting of votes will take place on October 8. -- PTI