Infiltration bid foiled at LoC in Kupwara, 2 terrorists killed

October 05, 2024  10:43
File image
File image
Two terrorists were killed as security forces foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district, the Army said on Saturday.

"Two terrorists have been eliminated by the security forces in the ongoing operation," the army's Srinagar-based Chinar Corps said.

The Corps had earlier in a post on X said that a gun battle ensued when troops spotted suspicious activity in Kupwara 's Gugaldhar.

The army said it has discovered war-like stores from the encounter zone which is still being searched. -- PTI
