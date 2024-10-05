Infiltration bid foiled at LoC in Kupwara, 2 terrorists killed





"Two terrorists have been eliminated by the security forces in the ongoing operation," the army's Srinagar-based Chinar Corps said.





The Corps had earlier in a post on X said that a gun battle ensued when troops spotted suspicious activity in Kupwara 's Gugaldhar.





The army said it has discovered war-like stores from the encounter zone which is still being searched. -- PTI

Two terrorists were killed as security forces foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district, the Army said on Saturday.