IndiGo faces system outage, may lead to slower check-ins

October 05, 2024  15:59
image
Domestic carrier IndiGo on Saturday said it is facing a temporary system slowdown across its network, affecting its website and bookings.
   
The airline also said this may result in slower check-ins and that it is working to restore the normalcy at the earliest.
 
"We are currently experiencing a temporary system slowdown across our network, affecting our website and booking system. As a result, customers may face increased wait times, including slower check-ins and longer queues at the airport," IndiGo said in a travel advisory posted on X.
 
It further said, "We are working diligently to restore stability and normalcy as quickly as possible."
 
IndiGo operates over 2,000 flights, including international, per day. -- PTI 
