RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

India to host Malabar naval exercise from Oct 8 to 18

October 05, 2024  16:57
image
India will host the four-nation Malabar naval exercise beginning Tuesday amid evolving security situation in the region.
 
The navies of India, the United States, Australia and Japan will carry out a series of complex naval drills during the 'sea phase' of the mega wargame.
"Exercise Malabar 2024 is scheduled to take place from October 8 to 18, beginning with the Harbour Phase in Visakhapatnam, followed by the sea phase," the Indian Navy announced on Saturday.

The Malabar exercise, which began in 1992 as a bilateral naval drill between the US and the Indian Navy, has evolved into a key multilateral event aimed at enhancing interoperability, fostering mutual understanding and addressing shared maritime challenges in the Indian Ocean and Indo-Pacific region.

The exercise will feature the participation of various Indian naval platforms, including guided missile destroyers, multi-purpose frigates, submarines, fighter aircraft and helicopters.

"The exercise will focus on a broad range of activities designed to enhance cooperation and operational capabilities, including discussions on special operations, surface, air, and anti-submarine warfare through a Subject Matter Expert Exchange (SMEE)," the Navy said.

"Complex maritime operations such as anti-submarine warfare, surface warfare, and air defense exercises will be conducted at sea, with an emphasis on improving situational awareness in the maritime domain," it said in a statement. -- PTI 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Muslim beaten for 'trying to enter' Navratri event
LIVE! Muslim beaten for 'trying to enter' Navratri event

IndiGo faces outage; bookings, check-ins affected
IndiGo faces outage; bookings, check-ins affected

Domestic carrier IndiGo on Saturday said it is facing a temporary system slowdown across its network, affecting its website and bookings.

Maha: 21 cops hurt in clash over Hindu seer's remarks
Maha: 21 cops hurt in clash over Hindu seer's remarks

A case against 1,200 persons has been filed in this connection and the police have identified 26 of them, an official said.

How security forces gunned down 31 Naxalities
How security forces gunned down 31 Naxalities

A cache of weapons, including an AK-47 rifle, one SLR (self-loading rifle), one INSAS rifle, one LMG rifle and one .303 rifle were also recovered from the encounter spot.

Violent protest erupts after girl's body found in WB
Violent protest erupts after girl's body found in WB

Villagers alleged that the minor, who was missing since Friday evening, was raped and murdered, and the police did not act on their complaint immediately.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances