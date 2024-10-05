RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

Haryana polls: Nearly 50% polling reported till 3 pm

October 05, 2024  17:50
image
Nearly 50 per cent polling was recorded till 3 pm in the Haryana assembly elections on Saturday in which the ruling BJP is eyeing a third term and the Congress seeking a comeback after a decade.

Officials said polling was going on smoothly barring a stray incident.
According to Election Commission data, a poll percentage of 49.13 was recorded till 3 pm after voting began at 7 am.

Till 3 pm, Ambala recorded a poll percentage of 49.39, Bhiwani 50.31, Charkhi Dadri 47.08, Faridabad 41.71, Fatehabad 52.46, Hisar 51.25, Jhajjar 49.68, Jind 53.94, Kaithal 50.58, Karnal 49.17, Kurukshetra 52.13, Mahendragarh 52.67, Mewat (Nuh) 56.59,  Palwal 56.02, Panipat 49.40, Rewari 50.22, Rohtak 50.62, Sirsa 48.78, Sonipat 45.86 and Yamunanagar 56.79.

At 3 pm, Gurgaon had the lowest poll percentage at 38.61 followed by Panchkula 42.60.

Haryana Jan Sevak Party nominee from the Meham constituency Balraj Kundu accused former MLA Anand Singh Dangi of assaulting him and his assistant at a polling booth.

In Nuh district, there was a clash among supporters of the Congress' sitting MLA from Punhana and Independent candidate Rahish Khan in a village in the constituency which left three injured.

The BJP, Congress, the INLD-BSP and the JJP-Azad Samaj Party alliances and the Aam Aadmi Party are the key parties contesting the polls. 

A total of 1,031 candidates are in the fray, including 101 women and 464 Independent nominees.

Voting will conclude at 6 pm and counting will be taken up on October 8. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Cycle on track gets stuck to Sabarmati Exp engine
LIVE! Cycle on track gets stuck to Sabarmati Exp engine

Muslim man beaten for 'trying to enter' Navratri event
Muslim man beaten for 'trying to enter' Navratri event

The incident happened on Friday at Lajpat Bhavan in Swaroop Nagar when private guards and volunteer staff were checking the visitors' identities to prevent any non-Hindus from entering the venue, they said.

Violent protest erupts after girl's body found in WB
Violent protest erupts after girl's body found in WB

Villagers alleged that the minor, who was missing since Friday evening, was raped and murdered, and the police did not act on their complaint immediately.

IndiGo faces outage; bookings, check-ins affected
IndiGo faces outage; bookings, check-ins affected

Domestic carrier IndiGo on Saturday said it is facing a temporary system slowdown across its network, affecting its website and bookings.

Antarctica turning green 'dramatically', says study
Antarctica turning green 'dramatically', says study

Researchers found that vegetation cover across the Antarctic Peninsula increased more than tenfold -- from less than a square kilometre to almost 12 square kilometres -- between 1986 and 2021.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances