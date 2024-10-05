Haryana polls: Meham candidate Balraj Kundu says ex-MLA Dangi attacked him





In a video message, Kundu said he was visiting polling booth number 134 in the constituency when it happened.





He alleged that Dangi ripped his clothes and also had him "manhandled".





"My PA was beaten up," Kundu said.





The outgoing MLA from the Meham assembly seat also claimed that Anand Singh Dangi sensed the impending defeat of his son and Congress candidate Balram Dangi and this has left him "rattled".





Kundu also urged voters to stay calm and maintain peace.





The Jan Sevak Party candidate is pitted against the Congress' Balram Dangi and the BJP's Deepak Hooda from the Meham constituency. -- PTI

