Haryana polls: Meham candidate Balraj Kundu says ex-MLA Dangi attacked him

October 05, 2024  11:04
Haryana Jan Sevak Party nominee from the Meham assembly constituency Balraj Kundu on Saturday alleged that former Congress MLA Anand Singh Dangi assaulted him and his personal assistant at a polling booth in Rohtak district.

In a video message, Kundu said he was visiting polling booth number 134 in the constituency when it happened.

He alleged that Dangi ripped his clothes and also had him "manhandled". 

"My PA was beaten up," Kundu said.

The outgoing MLA from the Meham assembly seat also claimed that Anand Singh Dangi sensed the impending defeat of his son and Congress candidate Balram Dangi and this has left him "rattled".

Kundu also urged voters to stay calm and maintain peace.

The Jan Sevak Party candidate is pitted against the Congress' Balram Dangi and the BJP's Deepak Hooda from the Meham constituency. -- PTI
