Haryana polls: 9.53% polling recorded till 9 am





According to the Election Commission data, an overall poll percentage of 9.53 per cent was recorded till 9 am.





In Jind, the poll percentage was recorded at 12.71 percent, 11.10 in Karnal, 10.76 percent in Rohtak, while in Gurgaon and Panchkula, it was 6.10 percent and 4.08 percent. -- PTI

Polling for 90 assembly seats in Haryana began Saturday morning amid tight security, with 9.53 poll percentage being recorded in the first two hours.