Haryana polls: 9.53% polling recorded till 9 am

Haryana polls: 9.53% polling recorded till 9 amOctober 05, 2024 10:31
BJP MP Naveen Jindal reaches a polling station in Kurukshetra on a horse, to cast his vote/ANI on X
Polling for 90 assembly seats in Haryana began Saturday morning amid tight security, with 9.53 poll percentage being recorded in the first two hours.
According to the Election Commission data, an overall poll percentage of 9.53 per cent was recorded till 9 am.
In Jind, the poll percentage was recorded at 12.71 percent, 11.10 in Karnal, 10.76 percent in Rohtak, while in Gurgaon and Panchkula, it was 6.10 percent and 4.08 percent. -- PTI