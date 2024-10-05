RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Girl's body found in Bengal, locals torch police outpost, vandalise vehicles

October 05, 2024  13:23
The body of a 10-year-old girl was found in a marshy land in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district on Saturday, triggering arson by locals at a police outpost there.

Villagers alleged that the minor, who was missing since Friday evening, was raped and murdered, and the police did not act on their complaint immediately. 

As the body of the girl was recovered by locals in Jaynagar area early this morning, a mob torched the police outpost and pelted the policemen with stones. 

They also vandalised several vehicles parked outside the outpost and the policemen were forced to leave the premises, a senior officer said. 

A huge police force was sent to the area and tear gas shells were fired to quell the mob which tried to confine the SDPO and other senior personnel at the spot. 

"The family members of the girl lodged an FIR at the Mahismari outpost in the area but the police did not act on the complaint immediately," a local claimed. 

The police responded in the same manner as they did after the body of a woman doctor was found at R G Kar hospital, another villager said. 

"We will continue our agitation till all those behind the rape and murder of our minor daughter are punished. We also demand action against those who responded to the complaint late, which might have resulted in her death. Had the police acted promptly, the girl could have been rescued," Ganesh Dolui, a local, said.

The police, however, said the action was taken immediately after the complaint was received and an accused was arrested in connection with the alleged rape and murder of the girl. -- PTI
