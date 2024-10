More exit polls are predicting a victory for the Congress in Haryana and Congress-National Conference combine in Jammu and Kashmir.





Here are predictions of some the exit polls.





Dainik Bhaskar





Haryana (90 seats)





INC 44-54

BJP 19-29

JJP 0-1

INLD 1-5

Others 4-9









Jammu and Kashmir (90 seats)





INC+JKNC 35-40

BJP 20-25

PDP 4-7

Other 12-16













Dhruv Research





Haryana (90 seats)





INC 57-64

BJP 23-32

Others 5-8