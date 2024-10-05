RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

Eight held for stone-pelting in UP's Bulandshahr, police on alert

October 05, 2024  08:33
File image
File image
The local police were put on alert and eight persons were arrested for allegedly hurling stone towards a police team in the Gaddiwada area of the district on Friday evening while protesting against the detention of some men earlier in the day, officials said. 

The detention was made after members of a religious minority community staged a protest against a controversial statement made by a self-styled godman. 

Senior superintendent of police Shlok Kumar clarified that there was a false report about a station in-charge getting injured in the stone-pelting incident. 

"Earlier in the day, a group of people had gathered in the Sikandrabad police station area and raised slogans. The local police intervened and dispersed the crowd, detaining some individuals," said the SSP. 

"Eight people were arrested following the stone-pelting incident in the evening. CCTV footage is being analysed to identify those involved, and strict action will be taken against anyone who attempts to disrupt the peace," he added. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Bodies of 3 more Maoists found in Chhgarh; toll 31
LIVE! Bodies of 3 more Maoists found in Chhgarh; toll 31

Haryana polls: Voting begins; Saini among early voters
Haryana polls: Voting begins; Saini among early voters

Top leaders in the fray are CM Saini, Congress leaders Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Vinesh Phogat, and Jannayak Janta Party's Dushyant Chautala.

Jaishankar, not Modi, to attend SCO summit in Pakistan
Jaishankar, not Modi, to attend SCO summit in Pakistan

The last Indian external affairs minister to visit Pakistan was Sushma Swaraj. She had travelled to Islamabad in December 2015 to attend a conference on Afghanistan.

India way behind China, need to catch up: IAF chief
India way behind China, need to catch up: IAF chief

At a press conference ahead of Air Force Day on October 8, he also said that India needs to catch up with China on technology and speed in production of military equipment, holding that "we are way behind" the neighbour.Air Chief Marshal...

'Israel Will Engineer A Broader War'
'Israel Will Engineer A Broader War'

'Israel is counting on the United States to enter the fray on their behalf and perform destructive strikes against these targets that are beyond Israel's conventional capabilities.''They may well get their way if they start a war,...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances