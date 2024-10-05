RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

Cycle on track gets stuck to Sabarmati Express engine

October 05, 2024  18:15
Representative image
Representative image
The Gorakhpur-Ahmedabad Sabarmati Express had a close shave on Saturday morning when a cycle got stuck to the engine while it was passing through Khalilabad and Maghar railway stations, a police official said.
   
Additional Superintendent of Police Sushil Kumar Singh said that there were no casualties or any damage to the train.

A cycle was on the track when the Sabarmati Express was passing through around 6 am, the ASP said.
 
The cycle got stuck to the train's engine, he said.

Singh said some people were in the habit of crossing the railway track at the spot where the incident occurred. Police are investigating the matter, he said. -- PTI  
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Cycle on track gets stuck to Sabarmati Exp engine
LIVE! Cycle on track gets stuck to Sabarmati Exp engine

Muslim man beaten for 'trying to enter' Navratri event
Muslim man beaten for 'trying to enter' Navratri event

The incident happened on Friday at Lajpat Bhavan in Swaroop Nagar when private guards and volunteer staff were checking the visitors' identities to prevent any non-Hindus from entering the venue, they said.

Violent protest erupts after girl's body found in WB
Violent protest erupts after girl's body found in WB

Villagers alleged that the minor, who was missing since Friday evening, was raped and murdered, and the police did not act on their complaint immediately.

IndiGo faces outage; bookings, check-ins affected
IndiGo faces outage; bookings, check-ins affected

Domestic carrier IndiGo on Saturday said it is facing a temporary system slowdown across its network, affecting its website and bookings.

Antarctica turning green 'dramatically', says study
Antarctica turning green 'dramatically', says study

Researchers found that vegetation cover across the Antarctic Peninsula increased more than tenfold -- from less than a square kilometre to almost 12 square kilometres -- between 1986 and 2021.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances